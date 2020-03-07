XRegister
26 October 2019

07/03/2020 - 19:58 GMT

He Has To Give Us More – Jose Mourinho Criticises Tottenham Star After Burnley Draw

 




Jose Mourinho has insisted that Tanguy Ndombele needs to improve his performances, after Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor by Burnley. 

Tottenham fell behind to Sean Dyche's men in the Premier League clash when Chris Wood opened the scoring after just 13 minutes. 


 



Hugo Lloris spilled a long-range shot from Jay Rodriguez, allowing a sharp Wood to take full advantage and put the Clarets into the lead.

Spurs struggled in the first half, but improved in the second half after the introductions of Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso, with the latter providing the ball which forced Burnley defender Ben Mee to foul Erik Lamela and concede a penalty, which Dele Alli scored from, in the 50th minute.
 


Tottenham could not find the winner though and had to make do with the point.



Mourinho replaced both central midfielders Oliver Skipp and Ndombele at half time, and while he was keen to spare the youngster from criticism, he admitted he wants more from the Frenchman.

"My thinking in the first half was that we didn’t have a midfield", he told his post match press conference.
 


"Of course i’m not talking about Skipp as he’s 19-year-old. I’m not critical of Skipp at all.

"Tanguy has had enough time to be at a different level.

"A player with this potential and responsibility has to give us more than he is giving us", the Tottenham boss added.

Ndombele was snapped up by Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, last summer from Lyon.
 