26 October 2019

06 August 2019

07/03/2020 - 14:05 GMT

Hector Bellerin On Bench – Arsenal Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome David Moyes' West Ham United outfit to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League fixture.  

Mikel Arteta's men ran out 2-0 winners against Portsmouth in their last match to progress in the FA Cup and will be hopeful of making it back to back wins by picking up three points today against West Ham. 
 

 



Arsenal have so far collected 37 points from 27 games to sit tenth in the Premier League standings and are eight points off fourth placed Chelsea.

Lucas Torreira is out after fracturing his ankle against Portsmouth, while Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney remain out. Shkodran Mustafi has a minor thigh issue.
 


Head coach Arteta has Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he goes with Pablo Mari, along with Sokratis, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka. Granit Xhaka will look to control midfield, while Dani Ceballos also plays. Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



If Arteta needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin.
 


Arsenal Team vs West Ham United

Leno, Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Martinez, Bellerin, Guendouzi, Willock, Nelson, Martinelli, Lacazette
 