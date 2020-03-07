I Told Him This – West Ham Skipper On Message To Hammers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has revealed the message he gave to youngster Jeremy Ngakia about the challenges to come, which he is sure the defender can meet head on.



The young right-back has caught the eye for West Ham, winning manager David Moyes' trust, and locking down a spot in the team in recent weeks.













Noble, who has seen the youngster at close quarters both on the pitch and in training, is delighted with the impact he has made in a claret and blue shirt.



Reflecting on Ngakia's first match in a senior shirt in January against Liverpool, Noble revealed that he told the academy graduate that he will be constantly tested going forward.





“I was delighted for young Jeremy Ngakia”, Noble told his club's official site.







“Playing Liverpool twice in your first two games is quite a baptism and against opposition of that quality, fear and adrenalin can get you through.



“As we walked off the pitch in that first game, I said to him: ‘The toughest times will come now’. What I meant by that is that, having done well in those first couple of games, the expectation is that he will maintain that standard, whenever he plays.





"That will test his character but – knowing Jeremy – he will pass that test."



Ngakia, who sports the number 52 shirt, started against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon and clocked the full 90 minutes in the Hammers' 1-0 loss in the Premier League fixture.

