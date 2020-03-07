James Milner Starts – Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Reds have hit a period of poor form and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in midweek to make it three defeats in their last four games. Boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen for them to return to winning ways, especially with next week's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on the horizon.













The European champions are without first choice goalkeeper Alisson, who has a hip injury, meaning Adrian slots in between the sticks this afternoon.



In defence Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner as full-backs, while Virgil van Dijk partners Joe Gomez in the heart of the backline.





Further up the pitch the Liverpool boss has a midfield three of Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.







If Klopp needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.





Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Lonergan, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Williams

