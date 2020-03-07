Leigh Griffiths Is Better Option Than Mohamed Elyounoussi – Former Top Flight Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel believes that Celtic boss Neil Lennon should prefer Leigh Griffiths as Odsonne Edouard's attacking partner, over Mohamed Elyounoussi.



Griffiths grabbed a hat-trick on Saturday as Celtic ran out 5-0 winners over St Mirren to move 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.













The Scotland striker has been hailed for his performance in the game, but Lennon opted for Elyounoussi in Celtic's crunch Europa League last 32 second leg against FC Copenhagen and then played the Southampton loanee again in the Bhoys' 2-2 draw at Livingston.



Former hitman Dalziel admits he was surprised when Lennon picked Elyounoussi over Griffiths in the two games and believes that Griffiths is the man who should be starting next to Edouard in a 3-5-2 formation.





"Edouard does look a lot better with a partner and that partner for me, and I will argue until the cows come home, must be Leigh Griffiths", Dalziel said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard.







"Since January I think they have been working on it and it still surprises me that the big game against Copenhagen here [at Celtic Park] they went with Elyounoussi.



"They went with Elyounoussi against Livingston, they may have looked at the pitch and I don't know what the situation was, but when you are wanting goals to win games then I think your best bet is having Edouard and Griffiths.





"Go and ask any defence in Scotland which two would you rather not play and it is Edouard and Griffiths", he added.



Elyounoussi has made 20 appearances so far this season for Celtic, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

