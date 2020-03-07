Leigh Griffiths Plays – Celtic Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at Celtic Park.



The Bhoys boast a commanding 13-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Premiership table and will move 16 points ahead of their rivals if they can pick up another win today.













Celtic have already beaten St Mirren home and away in the league this season and the Buddies have not taken even a point at Celtic Park since 2007.



For this afternoon's encounter boss Neil Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while at the back he picks Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Nir Bitton.





In midfield, Lennon has Scott Brown and Tom Rogic, while Callum McGregor also plays. James Forrest and Greg Taylor are wing-backs, with Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths up top.







The Celtic boss has options off the bench if needed, including Ryan Christie and Jonny Hayes.





Celtic Team vs St Mirren



Forster, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Brown, Forrest, Rogic, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Elhamed, Frimpong, Hayes, Christie, Bayo, Elyounoussi

