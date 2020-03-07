Lucas Moura On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Sean Dyche's Burnley outfit at Turf Moor.



Jose Mourinho saw his side crash out of the FA Cup in midweek at the hands of Norwich City and now Spurs must switch their attention back towards the Premier League, where they still harbour hopes of a top four finish.













Mourinho continues to be without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, while Moussa Sissoko is also still absent.



The Portuguese tactician has been open about his need to also take next week's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig into consideration when picking his team to play Burnley.





Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld are a back three. Oliver Skipp and Tanguy Ndombele slot into midfield, with Erik Lamela and Dele Alli supporting Steven Bergwijn.







The Spurs head coach has options on his bench if he needs to try to influence the game through substitutions, with players such as Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso available.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley



Lloris (c), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Skipp, Ndombele, Lamela, Alli, Bergwijn



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Gedson, Lucas

