X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

07/03/2020 - 18:49 GMT

My Confidence For Qualifiers Will Be Boosted – Leigh Griffiths

 




Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths believes hitting the back of the net for the Bhoys will stand him in good stead for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers this month. 

Griffiths was handed a start against St Mirren by Neil Lennon on Saturday afternoon and did not disappoint as he scored a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 Scottish Premiership rout. 


 



The striker struck in the 18th, 44th and 74th minutes, while Odsonne Edouard (54th minute) and Callum McGregor (90th minute) also got on the scoresheet.

Griffiths is delighted to be back in the team and amongst the goals and feels it will stand him in good stead for Scotland's qualifiers this month.
 


"It's always nice to get back on the scoresheet, but to get three is extra special", the striker told BBC Scotland.



"I try to work on my finishing every day.

"The more minutes I play, the more chance I've got to score goals and it's going to increase my confidence going into these qualifiers."
 


Griffiths will be looking to start in next weekend's Glasgow derby against Rangers as he looks to continue to hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

Celtic are now 16 points clear at the top of the league following their win over St Mirren.

 