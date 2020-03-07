No Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Championship fixture at Elland Road against Huddersfield Town.



Marcelo Bielsa's side have now clocked up four successive wins in the Championship as they tighten their grip on a top two spot with the games running out.













The Whites won 2-0 in the earlier clash between the two teams this season, but Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley has promised his side are now a different beast.



Huddersfield have won on their last two visits to Elland Road, but will start this afternoon's game as firm underdogs, despite Kalvin Phillips missing out for Leeds.





Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, with Kiko Casilla suspended, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are full-backs. Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper are centre-backs, while Ben White and Mateusz Klich slot into midfield. Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







The Leeds boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Barry Douglas and Tyler Roberts.





Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Town



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, White, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Caprile, Struijk, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Roberts, Casey

