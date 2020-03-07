Nobody Will Have Noticed This – Former Top Flight Striker On Celtic Star In St Mirren Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight hitman Gordon Dalziel has lauded Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed and feels that Neil Lennon has a very quick player on his hands.



Elhamed was on the bench when Neil Lennon named his starting line-up for the Scottish Premiership meeting with St Mirren on Saturday afternoon.













The Israeli though was introduced in the 81st minute and won the penalty, which Callum McGregor converted, for Celtic's final goal in their 5-0 win.



Dalziel, watching on, was taken aback by Elhamed's turn of pace and feels nobody will have noticed just how impressive the defender was.





"I tell you what I think a big plus for Celtic was and nobody will have noticed it", Dalziel said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard.







"You know I like to look at things. Elhamed came on, 15 minutes to go, got the penalty kick, and he showed a terrific turn of pace, I've got to say.



"You're talking about quick players, my God he is quick.





"I think he is a very, very good player."



Celtic signed Elhamed, who has been capped on eight occasions by Israel, from Hapoel Be'er Sheva last summer.



The 28-year-old is under contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2023.

