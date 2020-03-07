XRegister
26 October 2019

07/03/2020 - 14:02 GMT

Tomas Soucek On Bench – West Ham Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Arsenal in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.  

David Moyes steered the Hammers to a crucial 3-1 win over Southampton in their last match and the result pushed the side out of the relegation zone. 
 

 



The Scot will hope that West Ham can now spring a shock by going to the Emirates Stadium and winning, something they have not managed in their last four visits, with all ending in defeat.

Moyes remains without winger Andriy Yarmolenko, but he is closing in on a return.
 


Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop form the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Mark Noble and Declan Rice will look to control matters, while Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio support Sebastien Haller.



If Moyes wants to try to shake things up during the course of the game then he has options on the bench, including Manuel Lanzini and Tomas Soucek.
 


West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Fabianski, Ngakia, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Soucek, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Anderson
 