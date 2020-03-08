Alfredo Morelos Isn’t Fit Or Sharp Enough Feels Former Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek Ferguson believes that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is neither fit enough nor sharp enough at present.



Morelos had a superb first half of the season for Rangers, but has not scored in the league in 2020, not coming to the party to help arrest an alarming domestic slump for the Gers which looks to have killed off their title hopes.













He lined up against Ross County on Sunday, a team he has enjoyed success against in the past, but failed to score as a Ryan Kent effort secured a 1-0 win for Rangers in the Highlands.



Former Rangers star Ferguson was watching on and has been left with the impression that Morelos is not fit enough or sharp enough at the moment, something which has affected him.





"I don't think Morelos is fit or sharp enough and I think he relies on that power and pace", Ferguson said on BBC Sportsound.







"He hasn't a great first touch. Is he technically gifted? I'm not so sure. Is he a good team player? Not so sure.



"But whether it is stuff going on off the park, he doesn't look like the player he was.





"No goals in 10 – that's partly why Rangers have struggled."



Morelos last scored in a Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Boxing Day and Rangers will hope he is back on top form on Thursday night when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

