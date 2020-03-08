XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/03/2020 - 13:01 GMT

Bernard Starts – Everton Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.  

Carlo Ancelotti heads back to his former club sitting 12th in the league standings following Saturday's games, but a win would put the Toffees level on points with ninth placed Arsenal and just a point shy of eighth placed Tottenham Hotspur.
 

 



Ancelotti must do without the experienced Seamus Coleman for this afternoon's game as the defender has a muscle problem, picked up in last weekend's draw with Manchester United.

Everton last won at Stamford Bridge in 2011, when they came out on top in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in an FA Cup tie.
 


Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal for this afternoon's game, while in defence he picks Mason Holgate and Michael Keane as centre-backs; Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne are full-backs. Tom Davies and Andre Gomes will look to control midfield, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



The Everton manager has options on the bench if he needs to try to affect the game with changes, including Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi.
 


Everton vs Chelsea

Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Iwobi, Walcott, Kean, Gordon
 