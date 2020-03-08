Bernard Starts – Everton Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



Carlo Ancelotti heads back to his former club sitting 12th in the league standings following Saturday's games, but a win would put the Toffees level on points with ninth placed Arsenal and just a point shy of eighth placed Tottenham Hotspur.













Ancelotti must do without the experienced Seamus Coleman for this afternoon's game as the defender has a muscle problem, picked up in last weekend's draw with Manchester United.



Everton last won at Stamford Bridge in 2011, when they came out on top in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in an FA Cup tie.





Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal for this afternoon's game, while in defence he picks Mason Holgate and Michael Keane as centre-backs; Djibril Sidibe and Lucas Digne are full-backs. Tom Davies and Andre Gomes will look to control midfield, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Bernard support Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.







The Everton manager has options on the bench if he needs to try to affect the game with changes, including Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi.





Everton vs Chelsea



Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison



Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Iwobi, Walcott, Kean, Gordon

