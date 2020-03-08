XRegister
Inside Futbol

08/03/2020 - 13:03 GMT

Billy Gilmour Starts – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their team and substitutes to entertain former manager Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.  

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture sitting fourth in the table and two points ahead of fifth placed Wolves, who have played a game more; they are two points ahead of Sheffield United and three ahead of Manchester United, both of whom have played the same number of matches.
 

 



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is without midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has a problem with his Achilles.

N'Golo Kante remains out of action with a muscle injury, while Jorginho is suspended.
 


For this afternoon's game Lampard has Kepa in goal, while in defence he picks a centre-back pairing of Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are full-backs. Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley slot into midfield, while Willian and Pedro support Olivier Giroud.



If Lampard needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Reece James and Michy Batshuayi.
 


Chelsea vs Everton

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Mount, Gilmour, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Pedro

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, James, Broja, Anjorin, Batshuayi
 