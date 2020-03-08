Ederson Is Exceptional – Pep Guardiola Defends Star After Loss At Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Pep Guardiola has backed Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after he made two mistakes at Old Trafford, with Manchester United winning the Manchester derby 2-0.



Goals from Anthony Martial (30th minute) and Scott McTominay (96th minute) gave Manchester United a Premier League double over Manchester City and also means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won three of four meetings with Guardiola this term.













Ederson was the culprit for both goals as his mistakes handed Manchester United an advantage they never looked like giving up, withstanding pressure from Manchester City.



The goalkeeper even nearly gave away a third goal as he let a pass roll under his foot and needed a last gasp challenge on Martial to recover.





Guardiola though has backed his goalkeeper and fully expects him to come back stronger, dubbing him exceptional.







"He saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper", Guardiola said post match on Sky Sports.



"I don't come to judge my players, mistakes are part of the game.





"He will recover and is an exceptional goalkeeper."



Manchester City have now suffered seven defeats in 28 Premier League games this season and Liverpool can clinch the title well before the end of March if they win their next two league games, against Everton and Crystal Palace.

