XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/03/2020 - 19:06 GMT

Ederson Is Exceptional – Pep Guardiola Defends Star After Loss At Manchester United

 




Pep Guardiola has backed Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after he made two mistakes at Old Trafford, with Manchester United winning the Manchester derby 2-0. 

Goals from Anthony Martial (30th minute) and Scott McTominay (96th minute) gave Manchester United a Premier League double over Manchester City and also means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won three of four meetings with Guardiola this term.  


 



Ederson was the culprit for both goals as his mistakes handed Manchester United an advantage they never looked like giving up, withstanding pressure from Manchester City.

The goalkeeper even nearly gave away a third goal as he let a pass roll under his foot and needed a last gasp challenge on Martial to recover. 
 


Guardiola though has backed his goalkeeper and fully expects him to come back stronger, dubbing him exceptional.



"He saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper", Guardiola said post match on Sky Sports.

"I don't come to judge my players, mistakes are part of the game.
 


"He will recover and is an exceptional goalkeeper."

Manchester City have now suffered seven defeats in 28 Premier League games this season and Liverpool can clinch the title well before the end of March if they win their next two league games, against Everton and Crystal Palace.
 

 