Everton Star Might As Well Have Been Sat With Me – Former Toffee Slams Defender’s Display At Chelsea

Former Everton striker Andy Gray has blasted Dijibril Sidibe for his performance in the Toffees' 4-0 loss at Chelsea.



Carlo Ancelotti picked Sidibe as his right-back for Everton's visit to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and the defender endured a game to forget.













Frank Lampard's Chelsea pulled ahead through Mason Mount in the 14th minute, while Pedro then doubled the hosts' advantage in the 21st minute.



Willian grabbed a third with 51 minutes on the clock, while Olivier Giroud completed the rout three minutes later as Chelsea moved to within two points of third placed Leicester City.





Everton full-back Sidibe completed the full 90 minutes, but former Toffee Gray, watching on for beIN SPORTS, saw enough in the first half to conclude he was having a nightmare game.







"Sidibe might as well have been sat with me this afternoon, honestly", Gray said.



"I hate saying that about a footballer because I know how difficult it is to play at this level, but he's had one of those days.





"We've all had them, but he's had one today whether it's in possession or defensively, he's just been all over the shop."



The defeat at Chelsea means Everton continue to sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings and six points off fifth placed Wolves.

