26 October 2019

06 August 2019

08/03/2020 - 21:19 GMT

He’s Going To Do Nothing – Former Leeds Star With Low Expectations of Whites Player

 




Noel Whelan has low expectations of what Jean-Kevin Augustin will contribute for Leeds United before the end of the season, and feels he will bring nothing to the table. 

Leeds signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, but he arrived at Elland Road having played little football on a loan spell at Monaco in Ligue 1.  


 



Augustin struggled to play on a regular basis at the Stade Louis II and, while he is now out injured, clocked just 48 minutes in the Championship for Leeds before being sidelined.

Whelan thinks that Augustin arrived at Leeds both overweight and unfit, and even if he returns in the coming weeks does not see him contributing anything before the end of the campaign. 
 


"He's going to do nothing, we said that", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites beat Huddersfield Town.



"You bought an unfit striker who's overweight. What are you doing?"

Leeds have an obligation to sign Augustin on a permanent basis if they win promotion, regardless of the contribution that the Frenchman makes on the pitch.
 


The Whites, who are top of the Championship table, boast a seven-point lead over third placed Fulham and are firmly on course to be playing Premier League football next season, which would trigger the clause in Augustin's loan.
 