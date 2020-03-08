XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/03/2020 - 14:09 GMT

Huge Relief For Steven Gerrard – Former Rangers Star On Win At Ross County

 




Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson is sure Steven Gerrard will breathe a huge sigh of relief after the Gers edged out Ross County 1-0 at Victoria Park to return to winning ways.  

Rangers went into the Scottish Premiership clash on the back of a shock home loss against Hamilton Academical and low on confidence.  


 



They took time to get going at Ross County, but started to apply pressure as the game wore on and got their reward when Ryan Kent struck in the 77th minute.

Kent's effort took a deflection and beat the Ross County goalkeeper, handing Rangers a 1-0 win which cuts Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points. 
 


Ferguson admits a lack of confidence in the Rangers ranks is clear to see and believes Gerrard will be thankful just to get over the line.



"Ross County had some opportunities in the second-half, but Rangers' pressure had to pay off", Ferguson said on BBC Sportsound.

"It was a little slice of luck with the deflection, but on the balance of things, I think it is deserved.
 


"Vintage display, though? No – and there is a lack of confidence. I think it will be a huge sigh of relief from Steven Gerrard", he added.

Rangers will now start to prepare for a big European night with Bayer Leverkusen, who are due to visit Ibrox on Thursday night for the first leg of the last 16 Europa League tie between the two teams.

 

 