Huge Relief For Steven Gerrard – Former Rangers Star On Win At Ross County

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson is sure Steven Gerrard will breathe a huge sigh of relief after the Gers edged out Ross County 1-0 at Victoria Park to return to winning ways.



Rangers went into the Scottish Premiership clash on the back of a shock home loss against Hamilton Academical and low on confidence.













They took time to get going at Ross County, but started to apply pressure as the game wore on and got their reward when Ryan Kent struck in the 77th minute.



Kent's effort took a deflection and beat the Ross County goalkeeper, handing Rangers a 1-0 win which cuts Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points.





Ferguson admits a lack of confidence in the Rangers ranks is clear to see and believes Gerrard will be thankful just to get over the line.







"Ross County had some opportunities in the second-half, but Rangers' pressure had to pay off", Ferguson said on BBC Sportsound.



"It was a little slice of luck with the deflection, but on the balance of things, I think it is deserved.





"Vintage display, though? No – and there is a lack of confidence. I think it will be a huge sigh of relief from Steven Gerrard", he added.



Rangers will now start to prepare for a big European night with Bayer Leverkusen, who are due to visit Ibrox on Thursday night for the first leg of the last 16 Europa League tie between the two teams.



