It’s Going Unnoticed – Former Leeds Attacker On What Whites Star Brings

Noel Whelan believes what Patrick Bamford does for Leeds United is difficult for some fans to see and is sure the striker's hard work is appreciated by his team-mates.



Bamford has struggled to convert his chances on a regular basis this season, but did find the back of the net in Leeds' 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.













He netted in the 51st minute at Elland Road, killing off any hopes of a comeback for Huddersfield and sending Leeds top of the Championship table.



Some Leeds fans have criticised Bamford for his lack of goals and openly questioned why head coach Marcelo Bielsa continues to play him week in, week out.





Whelan thinks it is easy for some fans to overlook just what Bamford does on the pitch, but is sure the striker's team-mates are fully aware of what he brings to the mix.







"I think what people have got to realise and sometimes it's difficult when you're sitting in the stands and you see a number 9 and [think] it should all be about the goals, but it's not", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He adds so much more to the game and he is so important to the way we play.





"Some of the work rate that he does just goes unnoticed by a lot people.



"But if you ask every single player in that side how helpful it is to have a striker that works across that 18-yard box, comes back and defends corners and set pieces as well with the height that he has, it's invaluable."



With Leeds now closing in on promotion to the Premier League, it remains to be seen if Bielsa would stick with Bamford as his first choice striker in the top flight.

