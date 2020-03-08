Jose Mourinho Angry With Key Thing About Tanguy Ndombele’s Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho was particularly angry at what he saw as a lack of effort from Tanguy Ndombele against Burnley, according to The Athletic.



Mourinho brought both Ndombele and Oliver Skipp off at half time at Turf Moor as he revamped his midfield for the second half of the Premier League clash.













He spared Skipp from his wrath after the 1-1 draw, but was publicly critical of summer signing Ndombele and asked for the French midfielder to give the side more going forward.



It has been claimed that what really annoyed Mourinho about Ndombele's performance was that he felt the midfielder did not put in as much effort as his team-mates.





Ndombele was snapped up by Mourinho's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, who was desperate to land the midfielder from Lyon in the summer.







The Frenchman has so far failed to live up to his big-money billing in north London however and the jury is out on whether he has a future at the club going forward under Mourinho.



Tottenham are next in action away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday night.





Ndombele was brought on off the bench in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Spurs slipped to a 1-0 defeat which has made their task all the tougher in the second leg in Germany.

