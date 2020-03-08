XRegister
26 October 2019

08/03/2020 - 12:48 GMT

Leeds United Star Was Exceptional, Disciplined, More Mature Now – Former White

 




Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi has won praise from former White Noel Whelan, who was impressed with his performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. 

With Kalvin Phillips out of the Championship clash, Marcelo Bielsa slotted Berardi into defence, pushing Ben White up to take the role vacated by Phillips.


 



The Swiss put in a solid display which Whelan was impressed with, and the former Leeds star feels that even at the age of 31 he is maturing in his game.

Whelan believes that Berardi showed real discipline against Huddersfield and Bielsa is getting every drop out of the former Sampdoria man. 
 


"I've got to give a massive well done to Gaetano Berardi. I thought his performance was brilliant", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"It's not easy coming into a side when you've not had much football, you're in and out and you're only kind of coming in for one player to put another player a little bit further forward.

"But I thought he was exceptional, his discipline, the way he covered round, the way he defended.
 


"He looks a little bit more mature may I say, as a player. You are getting the full lot out of him now."

Berardi joined Leeds in 2014 from Italian side Sampdoria, but is out of contract at Elland Road this summer and it is far from clear whether his association will the Whites will continue into the 2020/21 season.
 