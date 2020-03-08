Matt Polster Starts – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Ross County at Victoria Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.



The Gers suffered a shock defeat at home against Hamilton Academical in midweek and Celtic winning on Saturday means that they are now a huge 16 points behind the league leaders.













Steven Gerrard has been critical of his players, while skipper James Tavernier, who is not in today's matchday squad, went on record to admit Rangers cannot handle the pressure other teams are putting them under on the domestic scene.



Rangers will want a change of fortune this afternoon, especially with their Europa League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon.





Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal for this afternoon's game, while at the back he selects Matt Polster, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic. In midfield, Rangers go with Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard wants to shake things up then he has a host of options on the bench, including Florian Kamberi and Nikola Katic.





Rangers Team vs Ross County



McGregor, Polster, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kent



Substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Patterson, Jones, Kennedy, Kamberi

