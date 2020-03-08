XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/03/2020 - 10:54 GMT

Matt Polster Starts – Rangers Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Ross County at Victoria Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.  

The Gers suffered a shock defeat at home against Hamilton Academical in midweek and Celtic winning on Saturday means that they are now a huge 16 points behind the league leaders.
 

 



Steven Gerrard has been critical of his players, while skipper James Tavernier, who is not in today's matchday squad, went on record to admit Rangers cannot handle the pressure other teams are putting them under on the domestic scene. 

Rangers will want a change of fortune this afternoon, especially with their Europa League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon.
 


Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal for this afternoon's game, while at the back he selects Matt Polster, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic. In midfield, Rangers go with Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If Gerrard wants to shake things up then he has a host of options on the bench, including Florian Kamberi and Nikola Katic.
 


Rangers Team vs Ross County

McGregor, Polster, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Morelos, Kent

Substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Patterson, Jones, Kennedy, Kamberi
 