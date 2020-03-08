Need Points To Catch – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Man Utd Gunning For Chelsea and Leicester

Follow @insidefutbol





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United are working hard to catch Chelsea and Leicester City after they beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford.



A league double over their Manchester rivals was claimed through goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, as Solskjaer's men sent out a statement of their top four intent.













Manchester United eased up to fifth in the Premier League standings on the back of the win, three points behind fourth placed Chelsea and five off third placed Leicester.



And Solskjaer, whose side have lost just one more game than second placed Manchester City this season, makes no bones about the fact the Red Devils are gunning for Chelsea and Leicester.





Praising his team, Solskjaer told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "It's a privilege to be their manager. They give absolutely everything. They know they are all good players but they want to learn as well.







"We feel we are improving as a squad and a team.



"We feel the fans want us to do well and they see what we are doing, so it is getting better and better.





"But we are still fifth. We need points to catch Chelsea and Leicester, so need to keep plugging away."



Manchester United are next in action away at LASK Linz in the Europa League, before taking a trip to the capital to meet Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side.

