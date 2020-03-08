Photo: Injured Leeds United Star Posts Sunday Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Injured Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is resting up on Sunday.



The hitman was snapped up by Leeds from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in the January transfer window on loan, though the agreement contains an obligation to buy in the event of the Whites winning promotion.













Leeds are top of the Championship table and looking good for promotion, but Augustin has yet to make any impact.



The striker, who looked far from match fit when he arrived, has been sidelined by injury and he is resting up, taking to social media to post a photograph of himself talking it easy on Sunday.





Augustin wrote "Good Sunday" on the image.







The striker will be hoping to return to action as soon as possible as he looks to help Leeds wrap up automatic promotion as quickly as they can.



Leeds have hit form, winning their last five Championship games on the bounce, and are next in action away at Cardiff City.

