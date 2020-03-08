Photos: Rangers Talent Shows Off New Piece of Jewellery

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Umaro Balde has taken to social media to show off his newest piece of jewellery.



The defensive midfielder joined Rangers in the summer from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and he has been rated as a top talent.













Sporting Lisbon have a stake in Balde's success due to various clauses in the deal which took the teenager to Ibrox.



Off the pitch Balde is settling in well and has taken delivery of a new piece of jewellery with his initials on, leaving him delighted.





The silver chain has what appear to be the golden initials "UB" on.







Balde took to Instagram to post a short video of him opening the box containing the jewellery.



He also thanked the provider, Shop Braga, a Portuguese jewellery outlet.





The 17-year-old is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2021 and will be hoping to produce performances which are equally as sparkling as his new piece of jewellery to catch Steven Gerrard's eye.



He has formed part of the matchday squad for Rangers in the UEFA Youth League this season.

