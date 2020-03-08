Rangers Assistant Hails Confidence Booster For Bayer Leverkusen Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary McAllister believes that Rangers' 1-0 win at Ross County will give them a shot of confidence heading into their Europa League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen.



Following a defeat at home against Hamilton Academical and an exit from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hearts, Rangers headed up to the Highlands under big pressure.













A Ryan Kent goal was enough to secure three points for Rangers and put them back on the winning path ahead of a big European clash.



Rangers welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Ibrox on Thursday night for the first leg of their Europa League last 16 time and Gers assistant McAllister thinks the team's confidence will have been boosted.





"I think it is a big victory as it gives us a wee jolt of confidence as confidence has been a wee bit low, which is expected when the results haven’t gone our way recently", McAllister told Rangers TV.







"So it is a boost and these games, they are massive games. We have a couple of massive games at Ibrox and then we travel away.



"So it is a great week to be a Rangers player, I feel."





Bayer Leverkusen head to Scotland on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with top talent Kai Havertz getting on the scoresheet.

