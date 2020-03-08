Steven Gerrard Stare At This Player Shows I Got It Right – Former Top Flight Attacker On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tam McManus thinks an ice-cold stare from Steven Gerrard at Ross County backed up what he has said about Alfredo Morelos having downed tools at Rangers.



Morelos, who was recently left out of a Scottish Cup clash against Hearts by Gerrard after returning from a trip to Colombia late, has not scored for Rangers in 2020.













Gerrard picked him to lead the line at Ross County on Sunday, but Morelos again drew a blank and was brought off with a minute to go.



McManus has gone on record as saying he thinks Morelos has downed tools for Rangers and the former top flight attacker feels he got confirmation at Victoria Park.





He feels an ice-cold star from Gerrard towards Morelos told him all he needs to know about the state of relations between the two men.







McManus wrote on Twitter: "Don’t often get it right but I am here. Absolutely chucked it at Rangers.



"The cold stare from Gerrard when he hooked him today said it all."





Morelos has persistently been linked with an exit from Rangers in recent transfer windows and again there is speculation that he could be on the move when the summer window opens for business.

