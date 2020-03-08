XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/03/2020 - 18:20 GMT

Stick Man, Stick Man, Stick Man – Former Leeds Star Chuckles At Nickname For Whites Player

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has had a chuckle at Whites shot-stopper Illan Meslier being nicknamed Stick Man. 

Meslier has been slotted in between the sticks by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa in the absence of Kiko Casilla, who has been banned for racially abusing Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko.  


 



The Frenchman kept his second clean sheet in a row on Saturday as Leeds eased to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town to move top of the Championship table.

Meslier's long, gangly nature has led some to compare him to popular childrens' book star Stick Man and Whelan delighted at hearing the comparison. 
 


Whelan admits though that the French shot-stopper will have bigger tests ahead than those posed by Huddersfield.



"Stick man, stick man, stick man, he just wants to go back to his family home! [Laughs]" Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.

"Maybe Cardiff [will test him] because they are a giant of a side and they work a lot on physicality and set pieces, as we saw when they came down here.
 


"So there might be a lot more bigger giants in there for him to come and collect balls and give him a bit more of a difficult proposition", he added.

Meslier is on loan at Leeds from French side Lorient and the Whites have an option to sign him permanently included in the loan deal.
 