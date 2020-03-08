Stick Man, Stick Man, Stick Man – Former Leeds Star Chuckles At Nickname For Whites Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has had a chuckle at Whites shot-stopper Illan Meslier being nicknamed Stick Man.



Meslier has been slotted in between the sticks by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa in the absence of Kiko Casilla, who has been banned for racially abusing Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko.













The Frenchman kept his second clean sheet in a row on Saturday as Leeds eased to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town to move top of the Championship table.



Meslier's long, gangly nature has led some to compare him to popular childrens' book star Stick Man and Whelan delighted at hearing the comparison.





Whelan admits though that the French shot-stopper will have bigger tests ahead than those posed by Huddersfield.







"Stick man, stick man, stick man, he just wants to go back to his family home! [Laughs]" Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.



"Maybe Cardiff [will test him] because they are a giant of a side and they work a lot on physicality and set pieces, as we saw when they came down here.





"So there might be a lot more bigger giants in there for him to come and collect balls and give him a bit more of a difficult proposition", he added.



Meslier is on loan at Leeds from French side Lorient and the Whites have an option to sign him permanently included in the loan deal.

