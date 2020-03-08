XRegister
26 October 2019

08/03/2020 - 14:18 GMT

This Is Step In Right Direction – Rangers Midfielder On Win At Ross County

 




Steven Davis has hailed Rangers' 1-0 win over Ross County as a step in the right direction.  

The Gers stepped out at Victoria Park to lock horns with Ross County under big pressure, having slipped 16 points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.  


 



A Ryan Kent goal in the 77th minute was enough to secure all three points for Rangers and, ahead of a Europa League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, Davis thinks the win is crucial and a step forward for the Gers.

Davis said on Sky Sports post match: "We need to try and build on that now. It was an important goal from Kenty and Allan [McGregor] made some important saves as well.
 


"We know the standards we set and we haven't reached those levels recently", the midfielder admitted.



"It is a step in the right direction and we'll take a bit of confidence from that in a big week for us."

Bayer Leverkusen visit Ibrox on Thursday night in the first leg of the last 16 Europa League tie between the two teams and the Bundesliga outfit head to Scotland on the back of a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
 


They will start as big favourites to see off Rangers, but Steven Gerrard's side knocked out an in-form Braga outfit 4-2 on aggregate in the last 32 of the competition and the Europa League now looks to be their only hope of silverware this season.
 

 