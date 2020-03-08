We Can’t Worry About Others – West Ham Star Urges Self-Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Jarrod Bowen insists West Ham United cannot let themselves think about anything but their own performances, with tests coming up against Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.



West Ham beat Southampton at the end of last month, but could not follow it up with a positive result on Saturday when they slipped to a 1-0 loss at Arsenal.













The fixture list has not been kind to David Moyes' strugglers and they face three sides battling for a top four finish in their next three games, with home games against Wolves and Chelsea, and a trip to Tottenham.



Bowen believes West Ham must not think about the opposition though and need to focus on themselves as they look to secure precious points.





"We’re focused on ourselves and we can’t worry about what’s going on around us", Bowen told West Ham TV.







"We know the quality we have got and we know that we need to keep on performing as we have done in recent weeks – but being more ruthless in front of goal to get the three points we need.



"The performances over the last three or four games have been promising. Like I said, the work rate is there, the quality is there, so we’ll go into those games with confidence.





"We’ll focus on ourselves to pick up the points to drag ourselves away from where we are at the minute."



After going through their tough next three fixtures, West Ham then have trips to Newcastle United and Norwich City, along with a home clash with Burnley, over their following three Premier League clashes.

