Exceptional Leeds United Suffocated Us, Huddersfield Star Admits

Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo has revealed that Leeds United are the side that have most suffocated his team this season and feels the table does not lie with respect to the Whites.



The Terriers visited Elland Road on Saturday where they were humbled 2-0 by Marcelo Bielsa's side, with the Peacocks replacing West Brom at the top of the table.













Danny Cowley's side were on the receiving end for most of the match with Leeds dominating possession and enjoying more shots on goal.



Toffolo revealed that in his view Leeds are the side that have most suffocated Huddersfield and the league standings are a fair reflection of what the Whites deserve.





"I thought Leeds were exceptional, the movement of the players was the best I've come across in the league so far and what I've seen", Toffolo was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.







"You have to hold your hand up to good play and a great finish for the first goal. When you concede that early in a derby game, especially away from home, it always makes things difficult.



"That was the most suffocated a team has made us and that's why they're up there.





"It's a fair reflection of the league, they deserve to be up there. They have a fantastic manager and the players they had out there were top class."



The 24-year-old also took time to stress the need for Huddersfield to learn some lessons from the Leeds game.



"We can take a lot of learning.



"They're a top side and in my opinion the best in the league. We can take a lot of learning from that."



The loss pushed Huddersfield down to 18th spot in the Championship table, with just three points separating them from relegation battlers Charlton Athletic.

