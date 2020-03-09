Know They Spoke To Jurgen Klopp – Emre Can Thankful For Good Word

Follow @insidefutbol





Emre Can is thankful that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp put in a good word for him with Borussia Dortmund.



The Germany international midfielder completed a switch from Juventus to Dortmund in the January transfer window as he looked to get his career back on track after falling out of favour in Turin.













Can played under Klopp at Liverpool, but opted to let his contract at Anfield run out to head to Italy with Juventus.



The midfielder knows that Dortmund spoke to Klopp before they snapped him up as they did their homework before proceeding with the transfer.





Can, who is sure Klopp must have said good things to Dortmund, told German magazine Kicker: "I know that the club had contact with Jurgen Klopp.







"I am pleased that Jurgen, one of the greatest coaches in the world, must have made a positive judgement about me.



"After a good two and a half years of working together, he knows me very well."





Since arriving at Dortmund, Can has so far made five appearances in the Bundesliga and opened his goalscoring account against Bayer Leverkusen.



He made a total of 167 appearances during his spell at Liverpool.

