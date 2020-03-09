Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa At Under-23s Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is in attendance at the Whites' Under-23s game against Barnsley this afternoon.



Carlos Corberan's side is packed full of first team faces for the Professional Development League North clash at the Oakwell Training Ground (kick-off 2pm).













Barry Douglas, Jamie Shackleton, Ezgjan Alioski, Ian Poveda and Tyler Roberts have all been handed starts in the game.



And they will be looking to make an impression as, according to LeedsLive, Bielsa is in attendance at the game.





The Whites boss was spotted taking in the action and will be running the rule over the Under-23s.







Bielsa will have an especially close eye on the first team players in action as he looks to judge who might be ready to impact matches for the senior team.



The Argentine tactician is a big believer in keeping first team players sharp by involving them in Under-23s matches and has continued the trend this season.





Shackleton, Alioski and Roberts came off the bench in Leeds' 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

