XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/03/2020 - 16:58 GMT

Our Best Kids Are In Demand – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Steven Gerrard has admitted that Rangers' top talents are in demand and has expressed his delight at highly-rated defender Leon King signing a professional contract at the club. 

A number of clubs were keen to snap the defender up and tempt him to continue his development away from Ibrox, but King signed a professional contract running until 2022 last week.  


 



The Gers have had to watch on as young midfielder Billy Gilmour has broken into the first team at Chelsea after being tempted away from Rangers.

And Gerrard, who is delighted King has stayed, has admitted that the club's talents are very much in demand.
 


"We want to try and keep all our best talents with us for as long as we can", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"There's a lot of demand for our best kids and there was a lot of demand in this situation.

"So to get [King] signed up and committed here, I think this was the place he wanted to be, that's great news for everyone."
 


King helped Rangers Under-18s to win the league title and the Alkass International Cup last year and will be bidding to kick on with his development over the coming years.

Gerrard has regularly involved youngsters in training camps while he has been at Rangers and King is likely to get a chance to catch his eye.
 