Our Best Kids Are In Demand – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has admitted that Rangers' top talents are in demand and has expressed his delight at highly-rated defender Leon King signing a professional contract at the club.



A number of clubs were keen to snap the defender up and tempt him to continue his development away from Ibrox, but King signed a professional contract running until 2022 last week.













The Gers have had to watch on as young midfielder Billy Gilmour has broken into the first team at Chelsea after being tempted away from Rangers.



And Gerrard, who is delighted King has stayed, has admitted that the club's talents are very much in demand.





"We want to try and keep all our best talents with us for as long as we can", Gerrard told Rangers TV.







"There's a lot of demand for our best kids and there was a lot of demand in this situation.



"So to get [King] signed up and committed here, I think this was the place he wanted to be, that's great news for everyone."





King helped Rangers Under-18s to win the league title and the Alkass International Cup last year and will be bidding to kick on with his development over the coming years.



Gerrard has regularly involved youngsters in training camps while he has been at Rangers and King is likely to get a chance to catch his eye.

