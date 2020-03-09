Photo: Former Rangers Star Eros Grezda On Fitness Drive, Cycling In Pool

Follow @insidefutbol





Eros Grezda, a player Rangers still have a stake in seeing succeed, is working hard on his fitness.



Rangers signed Grezda from Croatian side Osijek in the summer of 2018, but he struggled to make an impact at Ibrox and was shipped back to Osijek in January.













The Gers have a stake in Grezda getting back to his best at Osijek as they have a sell-on clause inserted into the agreement that saw him return to the Croatian side.



The winger is looking to rediscover the form which convinced Rangers to sign him and is working hard, having taken to Instagram to post a video of him riding an exercise bike in a swimming pool.





Grezda has made seven appearances for Osijek in the Croatian top flight so far since returning.







Osijek sit fifth in the ten team Croatian top tier and are five points behind second placed Rijeka; Dinamo Zagreb are runaway leaders at the top of the pile.



Rangers will be hoping that Grezda can catch the eye of potential buyers in the remaining weeks of the season as a transfer away from Osijek would be a financial boost for the Gers.





Grezda made just 17 appearances for Rangers during his time at the club and scored twice.

