Sunderland Star Keen To Repay Phil Parkinson For Faith

Kyle Lafferty has admitted he is desperate to repay Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson for taking him to the Stadium of Light.



The former Rangers striker hit the back of the net twice for Sunderland on Saturday as the Black Cats played out a 2-2 draw at home against Gillingham.













Parkinson started Lafferty in the League One fixture and he clocked the full 90 minutes; the Northern Ireland international came on as a 69th minute substitute in Sunderland's previous game, a loss at Coventry City.



Lafferty revealed that Parkinson has had several conversations with him about what he is looking for him to bring to the mix at Sunderland and is keen to repay the manager for the faith he has placed in him.





"The lads have been brilliant since I walked through the door and the manager has brought me into his office a few times and told me what he expects from me", Lafferty told Sunderland's official site.







"He has given me the chance to play for this football club so I the only way to repay him is with performances and goals."



Sunderland sit fifth in the League One standings and are three points off the automatic promotion places.





The Black Cats are next in action away at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, while they then have another two trips on the road to tackle with meetings against Blackpool and Southend.

