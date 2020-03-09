XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/03/2020 - 12:57 GMT

This Is Why We Can Have Confidence – Rangers Assistant On Leverkusen Tie

 




Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister feels that the Gers should take confidence into their Europa League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen based on what they have already done in the competition so far. 

Steven Gerrard's side beat an in-form Braga outfit 4-2 over two legs in the last 16 of the Europa League and in the group stage beat both Feyenoord and FC Porto at Ibrox.  


 



They entertain Leverkusen on Thursday night in the first leg at Ibrox and will start as underdogs against the Bundesliga outfit, who thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 at the weekend.

McAllister appreciates the task is a tough one for Rangers to tackle, but he thinks the performances they have already put in over the course of their Europa League campaign so far should boost their confidence.
 


"It’s a challenge we are most definitely looking forward to", McAllister told Rangers TV.



"I think we have proven we can stand toe-to-toe with some good teams and we should use that and use that as a confidence boost.

"But the games are fantastic – Ibrox will be jumping, the atmosphere will be fantastic and the competition for places – it’s hotting up", he added.
 


Leverkusen have not lost a game since the first day of February, when they were edged out 2-1 away at Hoffenheim.

They saw off Porto in the last 32 of the Europa League, winning 2-1 at home and 3-1 in Portugal.
 