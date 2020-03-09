This Is Why We Can Have Confidence – Rangers Assistant On Leverkusen Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister feels that the Gers should take confidence into their Europa League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen based on what they have already done in the competition so far.



Steven Gerrard's side beat an in-form Braga outfit 4-2 over two legs in the last 16 of the Europa League and in the group stage beat both Feyenoord and FC Porto at Ibrox.













They entertain Leverkusen on Thursday night in the first leg at Ibrox and will start as underdogs against the Bundesliga outfit, who thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 at the weekend.



McAllister appreciates the task is a tough one for Rangers to tackle, but he thinks the performances they have already put in over the course of their Europa League campaign so far should boost their confidence.





"It’s a challenge we are most definitely looking forward to", McAllister told Rangers TV.







"I think we have proven we can stand toe-to-toe with some good teams and we should use that and use that as a confidence boost.



"But the games are fantastic – Ibrox will be jumping, the atmosphere will be fantastic and the competition for places – it’s hotting up", he added.





Leverkusen have not lost a game since the first day of February, when they were edged out 2-1 away at Hoffenheim.



They saw off Porto in the last 32 of the Europa League, winning 2-1 at home and 3-1 in Portugal.

