Tyler Roberts Plays As Leeds Name Strong Under-23s Side vs Barnsley

Leeds United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon's Under-23s clash against Barnsley at 2pm, at the Oakwell Training Ground.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa regularly uses Under-23 games to hand first team stars minutes on the pitch if he feels they need to stay sharp, and he is taking full advantage of the Professional Development League North game.













Leeds have named several first team players in their Under-23s side against the Tykes, with coach Carlos Corberan able to count on a number of familiar faces.



January signing Elia Caprile slots in between the sticks, while in central defence Leif Davis and Pascal Struijk play. Experienced star Barry Douglas is named as left-back for this afternoon's away game.





Jamie Shackleton starts against the Tykes, while Ezgjan Alioski is also handed a run-out.







Highly rated Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz plays this afternoon, while January arrival Ian Poveda will be looking to supply striker Tyler Roberts.



Corberan has options on the bench if needed at the Oakwell Training Ground, including Robbie Gotts and Alfie McCalmont.





Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Barnsley



Caprile, Hosannah, Davis, Struijk, Douglas, Casey, Shackleton, Alioski, Bogusz, Poveda, Roberts



Substitutes: Male, Cresswell, Gotts, McCalmont, Kamwa

