26 October 2019

06 August 2019

09/03/2020 - 14:52 GMT

Very Hard – Albert Riera Warns Atletico Madrid About Anfield Test

 




Albert Riera has warned Atletico Madrid that they are set for a difficult evening at Anfield when they take on Liverpool. 

Atletico Madrid edged out Liverpool 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.  


 



The Spanish giants are set to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night as they try to hold on to their advantage and knock the holders out of the Champions League.

Former Liverpool and Spain star Riera has warned Atletico Madrid they will find things incredibly diffiocult at Anfield, where Reds fans will back their team fanatically.
 


"I know what Anfield is like, it will be very hard", Riera told Spanish news agency EFE.



"The 90 minutes, on that narrow pitch, where the fans crowd in, and with how Liverpool are right now…", he continued.

Riera does think though that Liverpool will again find breaking Atletico Madrid down to be a difficult task; Los Rojiblancos fought tooth and nail to keep a clean sheet in the first leg.
 


"Although they are not at their best, it is very difficult to beat them. In the first leg, Atletico managed to score and defended well. But it will be very difficult [for them at Anfield]."

Atletico Madrid conceded twice in their La Liga match at the weekend as they played out a 2-2 draw at home against Sevilla to sit in fifth place in the Spanish top flight.
 