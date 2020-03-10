Bayern Munich And Chelsea Set To Play In Empty Allianz Arena

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich will host Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in front of an empty Allianz Arena.



The global pandemic of the Coronavirus has been crashing stock markets across the world and is now starting to have a serious effect on the football season.













Serie A and all sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until the start of April and most countries are now moving towards stadium closures.



And now European competition will face the threat of disruption over the next two weeks and as UEFA and local governments decide to take a stand with public health under scrutiny.





According to German daily Bild, the Allianz Arena will be empty when Bayern Munich host Chelsea in the next leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on 18th March.







The German champions hammered Chelsea 3-0 in the away leg and are odds on favourites to reach the quarter-finals.



But they will have no home support to call upon for the return leg as the local government has decided to take a tough stance on public health.





If the German champions reach the quarter-finals, they will play the home leg in an empty Allianz Arena.



Manchester United are also expected to play in front of an empty stadium in Austria against LASK on Thursday night.

