Bristol Rovers Will Want Revenge, Sunderland Star Warns

Sunderland defender Jordan Willis has warned his side about the revenge factor that might come into play when the Black Cats visit the Memorial Stadium tonight to take on Bristol Rovers.



The two sides are poised to do battle in League One for the second time in around three weeks, with the Black Cats having run out 3-0 winners in the earlier fixture between the two teams at the Stadium of Light.













The 25-year-old therefore believes that Ben Garner's side will have revenge on their mind, but insists that Sunderland will be ready for the challenge that will await them.



“We beat Bristol Rovers a few weeks ago so we know that they will be looking to get revenge, but we will be ready for that challenge", Willis told his club's official site.





On a weekend when Sunderland struggled against Gillingham, drawing the match 2-2 in the end, other sides vying for places in the top six failed to take full advantage. Willis though believes that his team will need to rely on themselves without thinking about what the others around them are doing.







“We are fortunate that the results went our way on Saturday, but we need to rely on ourselves and not the results of those around us.



"If we can take care of our games, then we will get to where we need to be at the end of the season.”

