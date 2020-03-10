XRegister
X
10/03/2020 - 12:21 GMT

Coronavirus: Evangelos Marinakis Met Nottingham Forest Squad On Friday

 




Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis met the club's squad on Friday, according to journalist Daniel Storey, something which raises questions over whether the Forest players and staff will need to be quarantined.

Marinakis, who also owns Olympiacos, has confirmed that he has contracted Coronavirus and is following the advice of his doctors as he looks to recover.


 



It has emerged that he met the Nottingham Forest squad on Friday, with the Greek supremo being at the club's Friday night clash against Millwall.

It remains to be seen what action will be taken, but the Nottingham Forest squad could have to be placed in self-isolation.
 


They are due to take on Sheffield Wednesday this coming weekend, before then playing host to Huddersfield Town soon afterwards.



It remains to be seen what action will be taken, but Marinakis testing positive for Coronavirus could also potentially affect Olympiacos' Europa League meeting with Wolves.

Olympiacos' Europa League game with Wolves has already been confirmed as a behind closed doors game.
 


The staff and players of the Greek side are expected to be tested for Coronavirus and there are fears the match may have to be postponed.
 