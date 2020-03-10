Derby Could Be Toughest Test Warns West Ham U23 Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham Under-23 boss Dmitri Halajko has warned his players that their Premier League International Cup meeting with Derby County this evening could be their toughest game, but he is relishing the clash at Pride Park.



Derby currently sit a lofty fourth in the first division of the Premier League 2, though West Ham top division two.













West Ham finished second in their group in the Premier League International Cup, with Wolfsburg topping the pile, while Brighton and Valencia were also in the mix.



Halajko makes no bones about the grand nature of the occasion that will be on show when West Ham meet Derby and is looking forward to sampling Pride Park.





The Hammers Under-23 boss told his club's official website: “A really big game.







“A quarter-final in the Premier League International Cup, a European competition, is a great occasion.



“Playing at another first-team stadium, Pride Park, against a team that’s doing extremely well in the league above, is a big match and we can’t wait for it."





Praising Derby and their academy, the West Ham boss stressed that the clash could be his side's toughest of the season, adding “Derby have got a really good crop of young players at the moment.



"They’re in the top four of the league above, and also their U19s have qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League, so they’ve got a real good crop there.



“It’s going to be, quite possibly, the toughest game we’ve had all year.”



Derby finished top of Group F in the Premier League International Cup, ahead of Monaco, Feyenoord and Southampton.

