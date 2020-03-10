Don’t Know If Liverpool Are Ready But I’m Backing Them – Former MLS Star On Atletico Madrid Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has admitted he is not sure whether Liverpool are ready to take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but is backing the Reds to take care of business in the Champions League.



Liverpool came out of a slump in form with a win over Bournemouth at Anfield this weekend, but were pushed by the Cherries and question marks continued about Adrian, who replaced Alisson in goal.













Moreno believes the home win over the Cherries did little to answer the questions that have been raised about the Liverpool team in recent weeks as they could have dropped points against Eddie Howe's men.



The former Venezuela international believes Atletico Madrid will be up for the second leg at Anfield and he is not sure that Liverpool are prepared to take on Diego Simeone’s side.





However, he is still counting on Anfield creating another magical night and pushing Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night.







The former MLS star said on ESPN FC: “Some of the doubt was supposed to be dissipated by the performance against Bournemouth and it didn’t quite work out that way.



“It wasn’t that sort of Liverpool are ready to take on the world now. It was almost as if didn’t we need James Milner to clear a ball off the line from a chance by [Ryan] Fraser that could have tied the game up?





“Is this team ready for Atletico Madrid? I know Atletico Madrid are going to be ready for Liverpool, regardless of what is going on in the league with them, you know they are going to be ready to go.



“Liverpool have to be at their very best and I think Liverpool will overturn the scores.



“I really do it is going to be a magical night once again at Anfield.”



Liverpool are just two wins away from winning the league title, but their Champions League crown is under threat going into the second leg of their last 16 tie.

