Fans Passionate, Playing At Ibrox Cool – Bayer Leverkusen Star On Rangers Game

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has revealed his excitement ahead of playing at Ibrox for the first time against Rangers on Thursday night.



The German giants are massive favourites coming into the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Rangers in Scotland this week.













Leverkusen are widely expected to take care of business against a Rangers side who have struggled for any kind of consistency since returning to action after the winter break.



Rangers are still banking on causing an upset in Europe and are counting on their home fans to create a raucous atmosphere in the first leg on Thursday night.





Hradecky conceded that not many in the Leverkusen squad have experienced playing in Scotland and indicated for many it will be a venture into the unknown.







The goalkeeper is looking forward to his first Scotland trip and the opportunity to play at the legendary Ibrox.



The Finn was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: “I don’t know how many of us know how cool it will be to play there.





“The fans there are passionate and it will be my first time in Scotland.



“I am looking forward to the Ibrox stage.”



Leverkusen are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig last weekend.

