Filip Helander Starts As Rangers Pick Familiar Faces To Play Brentford B

Rangers centre-back Filip Helander is continuing his comeback bid with a start this evening against Brentford B



The Gers' development squad are in action against the English Championship side's B team at the Imber Court Stadium as they bid to continue to test themselves.













Several familiar faces have been slotted into the team, with Helander, who has missed a chunk of first team playing time due to injury, starting in the line-up.



Full-back Jon Flanagan is also handed an outing against Brentford B.





First team winger Jake Hastie is given a run-out this evening, while young talent Dapo Mebude is also handed the chance to shine.







Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker are included in the team to take on Brentford B and will be aiming to catch Steven Gerrard's eye.



Young defender Leon King, who recently signed his first professional contract with the club, is included amongst the substitutes.





Rangers Development Squad Team vs Brentford B



Firth, Flanagan, Maxwell, Breen, Helander, Thomson, Hastie, Kennedy, Mebude, Barker, Jones



Substitutes: Hogarth, McPake, Young-Coombes, McClelland, King, Miller, Devine



