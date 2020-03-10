Former Scotland Star Excited About Billy Gilmour

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson has insisted that in Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour, Scotland have a potential superstar in the making.



Gilmour caught the eye of many with his midfield performance in Chelsea’s win over Liverpool in the FA Cup and backed that up with another fine showing against Everton at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.













Frank Lampard has been singing praises of the 18-year-old Chelsea academy graduate and there are already calls for Scotland to hand him a senior call-up; he has been called up to the Under-21s.



Ferguson, a former Scotland international, admits that he has loved what he has seen from Gilmour and believes he has all the qualities to make it big in the game.





The former Rangers star also revealed that Gilmour has a reputation for being a hard worker as well and is certain Scotland could soon have a superstar in their ranks.







Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer: “It’s fantastic to see him.



“He is fearless, wants the ball all the time, plays with his head up and only 18 years old as well.





“If he keeps going like that, and I think he will as the word you hear about him is that he is last off the training ground, he listens and wants to learn.



“And I think Scotland’s national team have a superstar on their hands.”



Gilmour has only made seven senior appearances for Chelsea thus far and has played for Scotland Under-21s.

