I Am Becoming More Worried – Liverpool Legend On Atletico Madrid Clash

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has conceded that he is worried about Liverpool’s chances of overturning their deficit against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.



The Reds went into the Champions League last 16 tie as favourites to progress, but Atletico Madrid carved out a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.













Atletico Madrid’s defensive solidity came to the fore in the first leg and over the last couple of weeks, Liverpool have looked out of form and uncharacteristically fragile at the back.



The Spanish outfit are slight favourites for some going into the second leg at Anfield and Nicol admits that he is not feeling very confident about his former side’s chances of progressing in the competition.





He is particularly worried about the goals Liverpool have been conceding and the presence of second-choice goalkeeper Adrian between the sticks due to Alisson’s injury.







The Liverpool legend said on ESPN FC: “The closer we get to the game, the more worried I am getting.



“I was kind of a little brazen and I thought Liverpool should be favourites because of Anfield.





“But the closer we get to the game, the more I think about how Liverpool are playing and the more I think about defensively they are letting any team have chances, and Adrian is going to be in there……



“I am kind of worried and I kind of agree with the bookies.”



Liverpool are counting on their record at Anfield in the Champions League and are hopeful of overturning the deficit in front of their home fans.

