I Know Automatically We’ll Improve Next Season – Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists he is certain that his Tottenham Hotspur team will improve automatically next season simply by virtue of recovering their injured players, but admits for the remainder of this term finishing in the top four will be tough.



Tottenham had their Champions League adventure ended on Tuesday night in Germany after they were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig to exit the last 16 4-0 on aggregate.













Mourinho is currently having to make do without a host of injured players, including Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane.



His attacking options have been dramatically reduced and Mourinho is certain Tottenham will improve next season just by getting their injured players back.





"I know that automatically my team will improve next season with these [injured] players", he told his post match press conference.







"We will improve in other areas but I will not tell you right now how I analyse."



Spurs will now have to focus on finishing in the top four in the Premier League if they are to be playing Champions League football next season, but Mourinho admits breaking into the top four will be tough given the limitations of his squad at present.





"With the squad we have it’s going to be very difficult if we have the same squad we had today, tomorrow.



"We have games ahead and we have to fight.



"We are going to fight and the players need to be very strong to cope with the limitations we have.



"We are not going to recover any players before Sunday."



Tottenham face a game which could be key to their top four hopes this Sunday, when they entertain Manchester United in the Premier League.

