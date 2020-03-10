I Said This To Mikel Arteta – Olympiacos Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins has insisted that Mikel Arteta has done an unbelievable job at Arsenal in only a small amount of time.



One of Arsenal’s worst nights in Europe this season came courtesy of Olympiacos when the Greek side beat the Gunners at the Emirates and made it through to the last 16 of the Europa League.













Arteta’s Arsenal have shown green shoots of recovery this season, but their performances have been inconsistent and crashing out of the Europa League was chastening for the club.



But Martins, who plotted Arsenal’s downfall in Europe this season, insisted that he has been impressed with the improvements the north London side have shown under the new manager.





He feels the Spaniard deserves immense credit for carrying out an unbelievable job at Arsenal in a short period of time this term.







The Olympiacos told The Athletic: “I just told him congratulations because he’s doing a great job.



“I’m impressed by how all the team are improving in the last two months.





“It’s unbelievable what he’s doing in so little time.”



Arsenal are ninth in the league table at the moment, eight points behind Chelsea in the top four race.

